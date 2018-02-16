Coastguard help rescue woman at Beachy Head

The Coastguard were called to help rescue a woman who had fallen and broken her leg at Beachy Head yesterday.

The Coastguard was called at 10.20am yesterday (Thursday, February 15) to assist Sussex Police, who had received reports of a woman who had fallen and sustained a broken leg in Peace Park at the RAF Bomber Command Memorial, near Beachy Head.

Emergency services on the scene at Beachy Head. Photo: Alan Fraser

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We sent the Newhaven and Eastbourne Coastguard Rescue Teams, alongside the South East Ambulance Service and the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

“The woman was carried out safely to a waiting ambulance.”