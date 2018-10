Emergency services, including the Coastguard helicopter, are currently attending an incident in which a glider has crashed into the ocean near Beachy Head.

Sussex Police said officers had been called to a glider in the sea off the Eastbourne coast this afternoon.

Incident off Beachy Head

Photos from the scene show a Coastguard helicopter and two RNLI lifeboats have also been called to the incident along with rescue teams.

