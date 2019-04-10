Coastguard and police helicopters join major rescue on Eastbourne seafront

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched on Eastbourne seafront last night (April 9).

Coastguard and police helicopters joined Coastguard teams, Eastbourne Lifeboats and police after reports a person had gone into the sea at around 9.30pm.

The RNLI sent two lifeboats to the scene near the Grand Hotel, where a woman was located with the help of the Lydd Coastguard helicopter’s heat detection technology.

She was taken safely into the care of ambulance teams, a spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.