Coastguard and police called to Beachy Head last night

Coastguard teams and the search and rescue were called to an incident at Beachy Head last night.

Their presence was requested by Sussex Police and they were joined by the Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Just after 7.30pm yesterday Sussex Police requested HM Coastguard assistance at an incident at Beachy Head.

“Birling Gap and Eastbourne Coastguard Rescue Teams, Eastbourne RNLI Lifeboat and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd were all sent to the location.

“For any further information you need to contact Sussex Police.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.