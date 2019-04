Vehicles of Yesteryear will take place in Pevensey Bay.

The annual event, which sees around 100 vehicles exhibited, is organised by the parish council and sponsored by estate agent masonbryant. It will take place on April 6.

Various stalls will be at the car show and there will be awards handed out to the owners of the best vehicles. The event is held in Sea Road car park and starts at 10am. It will finish between 3pm and 4pm.