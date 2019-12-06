Claremont Hotel: Further wall collapse at fire-devastated building

There has been a further collapse of a wall of the Claremont Hotel following the devastating fire two weeks ago.

An internal wall of the building collapsed on Thursday night, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

A spokesperson for the authority said, “There is no change to the main cordon around the hotel or the section of the seafront road that remains closed. Building Control will continue to monitor the building.”

This comes after the rear wall of the Claremont Hotel collapsed last Wednesday (November 27).

Cordons have been put in place around the building and Grand Parade remains blocked off to motorists.

Devastating damage was done to the Grade II* listed building in the enormous fire, which gripped Eastbourne on November 22.

Fortunately, no one was badly injured and all guests were evacuated safely – though many lost their belongings in the flames.

Meanwhile, neighbouring hotel The Burlington was forced to close due to the fire, and says it will remain closed until the road cordon is lifted.

The Afton, which stands directly behind The Claremont, has also announced it is closed for the forseeable future due to fire damage.

Eastbourne Pier was closed for some time following the blaze but reopened to the public this week.

It has been announced the historic remains of the Claremont – owned by Daish’s Holidays – will have to be demolished at some stage, though it is uncertain when this will take place.

The video accompanying this article is of the initial wall collapse on November 27.

