Christmas lights raise £753 for RNLI

For several years lifeboat volunteer Tina Fennimore and husband Jeff have been illuminating their house in Westham Drive during the festive season and hosting an open evening to raise cash for Eastbourne Lifeboats.

This years’ grand switch-on by Father Christmas took place on December 2 and has proved to be the biggest and most successful to date with hundreds of friends, neighbours and supporters attending the event.

With children’s games, raffles, hot food and ideal weather the evening was enjoyed by all and with donations still being received to date has raised a staggering £752.96 for the charity.

With the lights soon to be packed away until next year there is still a brief chance to get one last viewing and to contribute.

Tina and Jeff would like to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes and particularly would like to thank neighbours Mark and Claire Thompson and Pat Fielding for the barbecue.