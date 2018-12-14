Christmas food and toy collection at superstores

Eastbourne’s branch of Sainsbury’s and Argos has launched a new Help to Brighten a Million Christmases campaign to encourage one million food and toy donations in stores across the UK.

Sainsbury’s Hampden Park food donation scheme runs year-round, the labels will continue to remain in stores after the December 16, becoming a permanent fixture. Argos customers will be able to donate toys in store until December 16.

Non-perishable food items should be donated at Sainsbury’s and new toys for children between the ages of 0-16 at Argos.

Priority food products include tinned meat, tinned fish, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tinned soup, tinned baked beans, pasta sauces, pasta, rice, cooking oil, jams, spreads and preserves.