Chinese New Year celebration parade

Eastbourne town centre will be taken over by dragons, lions, flags and Chinese lanterns next month in what organisers are promising will be the biggest Chinese New Year celebration south of London.

The celebrations are planned for Sunday February 17.

Professional dragon and lion dancers will be joined by more than 20 dragons parading through the streets alongside huge Chinese flags with representatives from local schools, dance groups and cadets all getting involved.

Organised by the Eastbourne Chinese Association with the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, Devonshire West Big Local and Eastbourne council, the event takes place at 12.30pm from Bankers Corner with the parade concluding at the Hippodrome Theatre in Seaside Road.

Chamber of Commerce boss Christina Ewbank, said, “We are delighted to be working with the Eastbourne Chinese Association and promise to put on a fantastic show with professional Chinese dancers from across the UK getting involved in celebrating the Year of the Pig. These dancers will also be performing a one-off show at the conclusion of the procession at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre with tickets available for just £3 for children and £5 for adults. Join colourful Chinese drummers and dancers parading through Eastbourne with local dancers from Willingdon Community School, Bourne School and St Catherine’s College. Led by the Lord Lieutenant of Sussex, and representatives of the Chinese Community of East Sussex, this is an exciting, cross cultural community event you mustn’t miss.”

For more information about the procession, how you can get involved and tickets to the after-procession event, visit www.chinesenewyeareb.com. Chinese New Year celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar and coincides with the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.