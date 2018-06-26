Children upset as Eastbourne school scarecrow is stolen

Thieves have stolen Motcombe School Archaeology Club’s Archie the Scarecrow.

The figurine was guarding crops of wheat, carrots and peas as schoolchildren learnt about the first farmers in Neolithic times.

Teachers believe he was stolen between Friday June 22 and Monday June 25.

Annalie Seaman at Motcombe said, “We saw him there on Friday and the school was locked over the weekend.

“We noticed it missing Monday morning. It seems someone jumped over the fence, untied the scarecrow from his post and ran off with him some time between close of school on Friday and Monday morning.

“He was guarding our crops of wheat, carrots and peas, which we are growing to help the children in Archaeology Club to learn about the first farmers in the Neolithic period.

“We want people to help us find our scarecrow and send a message out to the local vandals who stole our scarecrow that we won’t put up with their vandalism and burglary.”