Children’s nursery to close down

An Eastbourne children’s nursery will close its doors next month due to rising costs.

The Lions Cub Nursery, on the corner of Beach Road and the seafront and owned by Eastbourne Pier owner Abid Gulzar, will close on April 13.

Launch of the official opening of the new Lion Cubs Nursery, Beach Road April 12th 2013 E16008P'(L to R): The Mayor of Eastbourne Cllr Mike Thompson, Anisa, Sara with partner Sasha, Sheikh Abid Gulzar, Mayoress of Eastbourne Mrs Linda Thompson and the Lion of Lion Cubs Nursery ENGSUS00120131204170210

The management team announced the decision to staff and parents yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

A spokesman said, “It has been a very difficult decision for us to make.

“Unfortunately, due to the poor funding rate, rise in business rates, increased wage costs and other associated costs the nursery is no longer sustainable.

“We would sincerely like to thank all the staff and parents for all their support over the past five years and wish them and their children all the happiness and success for the future.”