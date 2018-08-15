Chestnut Tree volunteers needed to cheer on runners

Chestnut Tree House is appealing for volunteers to help them cheer on runners at the Reebok Ragnar White Cliffs, which will be coming through Eastbourne on September 23.

During the weekend of September 22 and 23, teams of 10 will take on the 170-mile Reebok Ragnar White Cliffs relay. Starting in Sittingbourne, the runners will follow the south coast through the night on a route through Faversham, Ramsgate, Dover, Folkestone, Rye, and Hastings, before coming to the finish line in Brighton. Each teammate will take turns to run three times, with each three to 11 mile length varying in difficulty.

As local charity partner for the event, Chestnut Tree House will be taking over the exchange point at Eastbourne Sports Park on the Sunday morning. They are looking for people to come along to support and cheer on the runners.

Evie White , from Chestnut Tree House, said, “There was such a great atmosphere at last year’s event.

“All the runners said what a difference our volunteers made, spurring them on to the final part of the 24-hour relay.

“We have 16 teams taking part in Ragnar and raising money for Chestnut Tree House this year so we would love to see even more volunteers this year.”

Chestnut Tree House cares for 300 children, 60 of whom are in East Sussex, all of whom are unlikely to reach adulthood.

As well as its purpose-built hospice, Chestnut Tree House’s community nursing team visits families at home, taking children out to explore their local community or simply giving tired families and carers the chance to take a well-earned break.

It costs more than £3.9 million every year to provide the service and less than six percent of that comes from central Government. They never charge children or families a penny, so rely heavily on events like the Ragnar Relay to raise funds.

If you would like to volunteer at the event call 01323 725095 or email events@chestnut-tree-house.org.uk. If you would like to find out more about becoming a Ragnarian and taking part in the event visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/Ragnar.