Chemical incident at Eastbourne seafront landmark

Emergency services are currently at the scene of what is being described as a chemical incident on Eastbourne seafront.

Firefighters were sent to the incident at the Pavilion Tea Rooms next to the Redoubt at 11.18am this morning (Wednesday).

Pavilion Gardens, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Crews gave oxygen therapy to one woman and was due to be treated by paramedics.

According to the council, a mix of cleaning substances caused a ‘chemical reaction’.

A spokesperson said, “Staff are unharmed and there is no damage, however the Pavilion will be closed for the rest of the day and will reopen tomorrow as normal.”

And East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “Crews are currently at the scene. No firefighting action was required at this incident.”