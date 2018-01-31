Charity receives £1,400 thanks to shoppers’ spare coins

A group promoting inclusion for special needs and disabled children has been given a £1,400 boost thanks to Christmas shoppers in the Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

Embrace East Sussex has received the money raised from spare coins thrown into the wishing well that was part of the centre’s festive animated display.

The charity, which is Eastbourne-based, also raised an additional £215 by taking part in the centre’s Win A Car Christmas event.

Centre manager Bill Plumridge presented Rebecca Whippy, co-founder and chairperson, with a cheque for the amount raised.

The money will be put towards a new self-contained suite that features a sensory room for children with disabilities who do not have access to similar facilities at school.

Embrace works for the inclusion and improvement of life not just for children with special needs and disabilities, but also their families as well.

Rebecca said, “We were really delighted to receive this money. It came as a complete surprise and will be a big help for us with the costs of our new facility that is due to open in March.

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated coins to the wishing well. We really appreciate it.”

Bill Plumridge said, “Embrace is a fantastic local charity that does amazing work for local children, so it is great to hear it will be used for a new facility that will help youngsters obtain and exceed their potential in life.”