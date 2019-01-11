Charity poet from Eastbourne strips off for the cover of his sixth book

Eastbourne’s Psychy Poet has published a sixth book and has braved a daring photo shoot for the front cover.

Laurie Wilkinson started writing in his retirement and gives the proceeds to Help for Heroes.

In the past five years he has had six books published and has raised more than £4,000 for the charity.

Laurie’s latest book is called Poet Reveals All and has risque photos on the front and back cover to match the title.

He nicknames himself the Psychy Poet after a career as a psychiatric nurse. Laurie writes about all areas of life including romance, tragedy, reflection and humour.

As well as his books, he also gives talks to clubs and societies, where he is able to present his poetry.

He also writes personal poems on requests, for occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries.

All proceeds from his poetry work are donated to Help For Heroes after his son spent more than 10 years in Army Intelligence Corps.

Laurie is pleased with the sales of his books and hopes to be doing more talks and events throughout 2019 to raise even more for the charity.

He said, “I am new to it really but I love it.

It keeps me busy and people says they enjoy my poems which is really great.”

The six books are price between £5 and £9 and Laurie will delver locally.

Call 07967355236 or email lw1800@hotmail.co.uk.