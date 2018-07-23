Charity paddle to lighthouse

A voluntary lifeguard is set to paddle-board 14 miles out to the Sovereign Lighthouse.

This Saturday (July 21), Neil Pamment, will take on the challenge.

The 53-year-old cabinet-maker and water-sports enthusiast will attempt the round trip, from Eastbourne Lifeguard station, Fisherman’s Green, to the Sovereign Tower and back, paddling with nothing but is arms.

Neil aims to return to the voluntary lifeguard station, and hopes the sponsored paddle will promote the work undertaken by Eastbourne Voluntary Lifeguards. Neil will be joined by fellow lifeguard, Garry Cairns, and kayak fanatic, Kris Mullens, who will be in a racing ski and kayak. They will be supported by safety boats, crewed by Eastbourne lifeguards.

The total will be split between the lifeguard charity and St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Search Neil Pamment on Just Giving to find his crowdfunding page and sponsor him.