Chance to win a car in Eastbourne Arndale Centre

Eastbourne Arndale Centre’s Christmas Win A Car event has been launched for 2018.

For the 19th year running, 48 charities are set to benefit from the annual festive event with one lucky winner taking home a brand-new £7,999 Suzuki Celerio for Christmas.

Citizens Advice Eastbourne was the first charity in the centre on Wednesday with a different charity lined up for every day until Christmas Eve when the winning ticket will be drawn.

Since the first event in 2000, Win A Car has raised a staggering £328,000 for charities by selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s worthy cause.

Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge, who launched the event, said, “Win A Car is an opportunity to give something back to all the fantastic local charities we have in Eastbourne. There are no administration charges for the event so every penny really does go to the charity selling the tickets in the Centre on that day. In addition, one lucky person gets a brand-new car to kick off their Christmas in style!”

The car is purchased by the Arndale Centre from the Eastbourne Motoring Centre, whose director Oliver Hodges is pictured with Bill.

As well as the car, there will be an additional prize of an overnight stay in a King balcony room with dinner and breakfast at the View Hotel in Eastbourne plus 10 winners of £25 vouchers to spend in Marks & Spencer.

Charities in the centre for the coming week are, Epilepsy Sussex (Friday); Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers Sussex (Saturday); Samaritans (Sunday); Eastbourne Blind Society (Monday)l East Sussex Cruse (Tuesday); Macmillan Cancer Support (Wednesday) and Eastbourne & South Wealden MS Group (Thursday).