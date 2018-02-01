Chalvington burglaries followed by two arrests

Three burglaries at homes in the village of Chalvington, near Hailsham, between Thursday (January 25) and Saturday (January 27) were swiftly followed by two suspects being arrested just a day after the most recent offence.

The pair - a 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Eastbourne - are suspected of being responsible for a series of break-ins at properties in Chalvington Road, near The Yew Tree Inn.

They have been released under investigation while detectives from the Community Investigations Team continue to make enquiries into the burglaries.

In one break-in, a safe containing some £30,000 was stolen, fortunately recovered intact with its contents. In another, £1,000 cash and a pocket watch were taken. In the third, most recent, burglary an untidy search was made of the interior and purses and jewellery were stolen.

The arrests were the latest success for Operation Cackle, a drive to deter and detect various crimes in Wealden, including burglary, vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour by bolstering existing resources with officers deployed from neighbouring districts.

Just after Christmas a Hailsham man was arrested and admitted eight offences including burglary, fraud, theft, handling stolen goods and possessing cannabis.

Also arrested have been a suspect for car crimes in Hailsham and Polegate, and another man wanted in connection with burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Uckfield and Crowborough.

Inspector Jon Gross, from Wealden district, said: “This is another excellent example of mobilising resources quickly and effectively in the face of an emerging pattern of crime. I hope the speed with which we have identified and arrested the people believed to be responsible has provided some reassurance to the victims and the other residents of this small rural community.”