Celebrating Eastbourne’s diversity with art and history exhibitions

Locals and visitors alike are invited to discover the hidden diversity within the local community through a range of free and low cost events and activities.

Writing Our Legacy is pleased to present Diverse Sussex - Eastbourne, a two-week programme of arts and heritage events exploring the diverse history of the people of Eastbourne and Sussex.

The event is on now and runs until November 22 at DC1 Gallery in Eastbourne.

Displays and art works will celebrate Sussex’s diverse heritage including the Beachy Head Lady; WW1 Afro-Caribbean and Indian Soldiers and Afro-Caribbean nurses in Sussex; and notable Sussex figures of past and present such as John Agard, Grace Nicholls and Sarah Forbes Bonetta.

Highlights from the public programme of displays, workshops, talks and art works.

Constructed Geographies is a preview of a touring art and photography exhibition featuring the work of seven local artists, including new work by Josef Cabey, Amanda Jobson, Rikki Tarascas, and Judith Ricketts.

The Beachy Head Lady is the display of the forensic facial reconstruction sculpture, on loan from Heritage Eastbourne.

Black and Asian Soldiers during WWI is a talk and display from Brighton and Hove Black History.

Amy Zamarripa Solis, artist and curator, chair of Writing Our Legacy, said, “At the heart of this programme, the events and exhibition aim to raise awareness of and to honour Eastbourne’s hidden diversity of people and culture.

“There are over 50 different languages spoken in the Devonshire Ward of Eastbourne alone, where the DC1 Gallery is based. W

“e’re inviting people to come to the events, discover something new and join us in celebrating our collective diversity.”

The programme will build on Writing Our Legacy’s successful summer of pilot Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) community events across East Sussex, supported by East Sussex County Council’s Stronger Communities fund.

For more information including tickets to exhibitions and events see www.writingourlegacy.org.uk. Join the conversation with #DiverseSussex on social media.