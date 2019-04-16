CCTV image released after knifepoint robbery at Eastbourne shop

A CCTV image has been released of a man suspected of a knifepoint robbery at an Eastbourne shop.

Sussex Police say the man rang the doorbell of the rear entrance of One Stop in Winston Crescent at around 6.30am on Saturday (April 13).

His face was covered and he was wearing a hi-vis vest over a blue jacket, police said.

When a staff member opened the door, police said the man entered reportedly holding a kitchen knife, pushed her into the office and demanded money from the safe. He made off with £147.63 cash.

The woman, in her early 50s, was shaken but unhurt, said police.

Detective Constable Sean Stapley said, “The suspect is believed to have run past the nearby café towards Seaside, in the direction of the town centre, and then along a path which leads alongside a river towards the rear of Tollgate School.

“Did you see him early on Saturday morning or do you know who he is? If you can help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 276 of 13/04.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.