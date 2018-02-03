Cat lover Bob Mortimer visits Sussex adoption centre

Cat-loving comic Bob Mortimer paid a visit to Cats Protection’s adoption centre in Sussex this week to meet the unwanted cats looking for their purr-fect human partners.

The comedian, who found fame as one half of legendary duo Vic and Bob, is a self-confessed cat fan so was happy to spend time with the many homeless moggies currently in care at the charity’s site in Chelwood Gate, near Uckfield.

Since last year Bob has been making up funny cat names and jokingly ‘selling’ them on Twitter in an effort to promote the charity.

The charity itself has adopted some of these unusual names to highlight their work. Among the felines looking for homes are DJ Loveham, Fond Margaret and Lacey Bedspread, whose ‘romantic’ names were among a batch thought up by Bob and featured on his latest feline-themed artwork, entitled ‘Tender Gary’.

Bob said: “I’m a big cat lover and have always had them in my life so it’s great to be supporting Cats Protection, which does so much to help unwanted moggies. I have two cats at the moment, called Goodmonson and Mavis, but I love naming cats and am always calling them different things every day.”

“I’ve loved seeing all the cats at the centre. It’s a bit sad, but they’re well cared for and it’s nice to think they’ll all be going to lovely homes.”

Cats named by Bob and currently in need of homes include:

Fond Margaret: Fond Margaret was found straying in a garden in Romford for over six weeks. Her age has been estimated at 10 years old. She’s a really sweet, loving, friendly girl who loves a fuss. She will need an indoor only home, as she is FIV positive.

DJ Loveham: DJ was found as a stray in Tunbridge Wells and had been in the area for up to a year. His age has been estimated at one year old. He is absolutely lovely, loves attention and is very talkative. He came in with an injury and has a collar on at the moment to prevent him from scratching his wound. DJ would like a home with a garden with someone who can give him copious amounts of fuss. Dependant on a successful introduction at the centre he may be able to live with children.

Ron Com: Ron Com was found straying in Basildon. His age has been estimated at six years old and he’s black and white. He’s a very timid boy so would suit a quiet home with an understanding owner who will let him settle at his own pace. He would be best placed in a home without children or other animals.

Lacey Bedspread: Lacey was found straying in Camberley for six months. When she came in she had a microchip so contacted the owner but they’d rehomed her and the details weren’t updated so we can’t trace an owner. She’s 8 years 11 months old from the microchip. She’s a very shy girl who’s currently seeking security from underneath her fort. She’s likely going to be looking for a calm home where she can get used to things at her own pace.

Carol Niceface: Carol Niceface came into care with Kedgeree & Candles as sadly their owner passed away. Carol is seven and a half years old and a really sweet girl, just a little shy at first and is at the moment looking out from her fort. She’s not keen on other animals and would prefer a quiet home so best homed without children.

Kedgeree and Candles: Kedgeree (male, black and white) & Candles (female, black) are a sweet pair who are seven years old and enjoy a fuss once they know you. They are looking for a home with a garden and might be able to live with children pending a successful introduction at the centre.

Manager of Cats Protection’s National Adoption Centre, Danielle Draper, said the charity was grateful to Bob, not only for supporting the charity but for also helping to inspire some new names for cats in its care. She said: “Sadly, with hundreds coming through our centre each year it can be hard to think up original names for them all.”

The first three cats to receive a ‘romantic’ name inspired by Bob – Tender Gary, Softy Pinkpowders and Derek Snuggles – have happily already found loving new homes. Gary’s new owner is a huge fan of Bob Mortimer so was thrilled to adopt a feline friend named by him and has decided to keep his cat’s quirky moniker.

To see cats in need of homes in your area visit www.cats.org.uk/find-a-cat