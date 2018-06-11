Casualty on yacht in Eastbourne flown to hospital

A man suffering from a head injury and chest pains on board a yacht in Eastbourne was flown to hospital by helicopter.

The All Weather Lifeboat and Eastbourne RNLI volunteer crew were requested to launch at 6pm yesterday (Sunday, June 10).

The lifeboat at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

The crew and the Coastguard rescue helicopter were called to assist a yacht which had an unwell crew man on board and also had its propeller caught on an under water obstruction and unable to manoeuvre, a spokesman said.

Deputy Coxswain Ian Stringer put the lifeboat alongside the yacht.

Station lifeboat Doctor Stephen Lytton and volunteer crew Alex Emberley were transferred to the yacht to assess the casualty.

The helicopter then winched its paramedic onto the lifeboat and he was transferred to the yacht in challenging conditions.

The helicopter at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

The spokesman said: “It was then decided that the casualty suffering from a head injury and chest pains should be winched off the yacht by helicopter and flown direct to Brighton Hospital, as this was the safest option for the casualty.

“The lifeboat then freed the yacht from the obstruction and towed it into the safety of Sovereign Harbour.”