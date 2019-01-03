Careers success for young men

Two young men have started out on new careers, through an Eastbourne Borough council initiative designed to help local job-seekers.

Local labour agreements are in place with construction companies working in the town, to identify job opportunities for local people.

And for two of them, that has meant a new year opportunity to follow their chosen careers.

Andrew Taylor has joined the team at the JW Stratton Ltd construction site at Sovereign Harbour, whilst James Gadd has taken a similar opportunity with Vinci, the building company working on the Congress Theatre and new Welcome Building and conference centre.

Both young men are from Eastbourne and both were chosen and recommended for the jobs by the local employment charity, People Matter.

Cllr James Murray, chair of Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee, said, ”I am delighted that through the local labour agreement process, two work experience placements have resulted in offers of employment for local residents.

“Working with local partners has enabled this successful outcome and confirms the council’s commitment to support local people and business.”

People Matter - the Gildredge Road based charity that helps equip people for work with free help and support - was delighted for its two clients.

CEO Ann Gillard said, “Local labour agreements go a long way to creating apprenticeships and career opportunities for local people.

“We were delighted to be involved, and delighted for our clients.

“A big thank you to both of these construction companies.”

• People Matter website: http://people-matter.org.uk/