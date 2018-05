Emergency services are currently at Beachy Head after reports that a car was seen to drive over the cliff top this morning (Thursday).

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “Officers were called at 11.15am to a report a car had been seen to drive off cliffs at Beachy Head.

“A car has been seen over the cliff and recovery is underway.

“Coastguard, lifeboat and East Sussex Fire and Rescue are in attendance.

Photo by Jane de Weck.