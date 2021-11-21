Car recovered from ditch near Pevensey services
A car has been pictured in a ditch near the Pevensey services.
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 2:34 pm
According to traffic reports, Wartling Road was closed for more than an hour after the collision, north of the Pevensey services roundabout.
Recovery work has taken place and the road has since reopened.
No serious injuries have been reported.
