Car hits cow in Hailsham

A car travelling at 30mph collided with a cow on a Hailsham road.

According to Sussex Police, the car was severely damaged but there are no reports of human injuries after the Boxing Day incident.

Police say the cow, which had been loose on New Road, survived the hit and when its owner arrived it was up on its feet.

This comes as police say there have been 14 reported cases of animals loose on the highway in recent weeks – made up of 11 sheep, two cows and a horse.

A spokesperson said, “Please do continue to check your roadside hedges and fences on a daily basis.”