A vehicle is reported to have overturned in a collision in Eastbourne this afternoon (April 12).

Emergency services were sent to the scene in A2270 Willingdon Road at the junction with Eldon Road, at around 3pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Two vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The road is reported as partially closed both ways south of Rodmill Drive.

There is no further information at this time.

Photos by Dan Jessup.