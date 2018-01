A car flipped onto its roof after a collision on the seafront this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services including two ambulances were called to the scene near the Fisherman’s Club in Royal Parade at around 10.55am.

A spokesperson for SECAmb said one person was taken to Hastings Conquest Hospital where they are awaiting further checks.

And a spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “The driver clipped the back of a parked vehicle and his car overturned.”