A car flipped onto its roof on the A22 in Hailsham this morning (March 19).

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the northbound lane near the road’s junction with Arlington Road after the collision at about 8.30am.

Emergency services on scene, photo by Dan Jessup

Traffic reports said three vehicles were involved in the incident.

The road was partially blocked for some time.

The ambulance service has been contacted for further information.

Photos by Dan Jessup.