Car fire at Boship roundabout causing delays on A22

A car is on fire at the Boship roundabout in Hailsham, causing long traffic delays on the A22 one of the hottest days of the year.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 5.15pm to reports of one car which was well alight, and a patch of grass on fire.

A car is on fire at the Boship roundabout in Eastbourne. Picture: Shal Miah

One fire engine was sent, and crews used foam and a hose reel jet to quench the flames.

Police are in attendance, a fire spokesman confirmed.

The roundabout has been closed while the emergency services deal with the incident, leading to long traffic delays.

It is causing congestion to Whitesmith for the A22 and for the A267, back to Hellingly.

A car is on fire at the Boship roundabout in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

Lower Dicker and Horsebridge have also been affected by the traffic.