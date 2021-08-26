Car crashes into Tesco store in Stone Cross

The silver car can been seen to have smashed into the front of the Tesco Express store in Mimram Road this afternoon (Thursday, August 26).

Emergency services attended and the store is closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said, “We were called at 12.18 to reports of a road traffic collision at a supermarket in Stone Cross.

Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210826-132005001

“Crews made the scene safe and handed the incident over to police and the store management team.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called at around 12.15pm to reports a car had driven through the front of the store.

According to police, no injuries were reported and checks were carried out to ensure the building was safe before officers stood down.

