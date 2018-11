This was the scene after a car collided into the front of an Eastbourne home this morning.

Emergency services were called to Wannock Road, just off Channel View Road, after the incident at about 9.25am.

Photo by Dan Jessup

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the car had ‘driven through a wall into the lounge’ of the house.

Police, the fire service, and SECAmb were on scene.

No one was reported as hurt but there was damage to the building and car.

Photos by Dan Jessup.