Car crashes into Eastbourne pub

Emergency service are currently attending a crash in which a car has struck a pub near Eastbourne.

The collision took place at the The Beachy Head pub along Beachy Head Road at about 1.50pm this afternoon (April 27).

Emergency services at the scene

The fire service said crews from Seaford, Lewes and Eastbourne had been called to the crash along with the technical rescue unit.

Dramatic photos show part of the front entrance to the pub has been damaged.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said no-one was seriously injured and no arrests had been made.

Three fire crews were called along with the technical rescue unit. Photo by Pete Abel