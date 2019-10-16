Car collides with wall in Eastbourne

A car collided into a brick wall in Old Town this afternoon.

Police are currently on the scene at the junction of Moatcroft Road and the High Street, speaking to drivers, passengers and eye witnesses. The collision took place at around 2pm.

The other car involved in the collision. Also the volunteer ambulance worker instructed traffic

Ambulances have been called to the scene.

Eye witness, Lynne Parker, from Roselands, was walking next to the wall before the accident. She said, “She just went straight into the wall into the corner.

“I could see the wall coming down but I just stepped back. If it had been two seconds later it would have hit me.”

Another eye witness, who was getting his haircut in Old Town Barber Shop at the time, said he heard a ‘loud bang’.

Traffic is moving slower than usual and a volunteer ambulance worker got out of her car to instruct vehicles around the incident.

Local business owners initially called for the ambulance service.