A car collided with the entrance of Stone Cross Tesco Express today (Tuesday).

Emergency services including police cars and a fire engine were called to the scene after the incident at the store in Mimram Road at about 10.30am this morning.

Photo by Dan Jessup

No one is reported as injured.

The Tesco is said to be closed for the rest of the day and will hopefully be reopening tomorrow.

Photos by Dan Jessup.