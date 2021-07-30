Car collides with pedestrian in Eastbourne

Princes Road has been shut today (Friday, July 30) due to an incident which police and the air ambulance were seen dealing with.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police were called to Princes Road in Eastbourne at around 12.30pm on Friday, July 30, to reports of a car having collided with a pedestrian.

“Officers arrived to find a man in his 70s having suffered a head injury, who was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was then flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Princes Road. Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210730-134649001

“His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Princes Road was closed southbound between the junction with Wallis Avenue and the Sovereign Roundabout but is now open again.