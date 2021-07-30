Car collides with pedestrian in Eastbourne
Police and the air ambulance attended an incident involving a car and pedestrian in Eastbourne earlier today.
Princes Road has been shut today (Friday, July 30) due to an incident which police and the air ambulance were seen dealing with.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police were called to Princes Road in Eastbourne at around 12.30pm on Friday, July 30, to reports of a car having collided with a pedestrian.
“Officers arrived to find a man in his 70s having suffered a head injury, who was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was then flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
“His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”
Princes Road was closed southbound between the junction with Wallis Avenue and the Sovereign Roundabout but is now open again.