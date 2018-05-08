Car collides with lorry near Hailsham

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision near Hailsham this morning (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called after a lorry and car collided on the A271 in Magham Down at the junction with Under Road at 7.40am.

Police say a white Vauxhall Corsa van, driven by a 59-year-old man from Hailsham, and a blue Bedford TK drop-sided lorry, driven by a 52-year-old man from Little Common, Bexhill, had collided.

The Corsa driver was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. He was later treated for minor injuries at the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.

The lorry driver was said to be unhurt.

​The A271 was closed until 10.14am while the scene was cleared and an oil spillage removed.