The crash has been reported on Victoria Drive.

Eldon Road is reportedly partially blocked after the collision near Old Town Library. Slow traffic has been reported in the area.

Pictures show emergency services at the scene of the crash, including a police car and an ambulance.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service have been called to the crash in Eastbourne. Photo: Dan Jessup

Stagecoach said its 1/1A bus services are currently unable to serve Eldon Road or Victoria Road between Eldon Road and Willingdon Road.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," a spokesperson said.

