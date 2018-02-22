Can you help walk Rosie and Tigger?

National pet charity the Cinnamon Trust is appealing for volunteers in Eastbourne who would be able to take Rosie, a 13 year old Chihuahua, and Tigger, an 11 year old Jack Russell for a good walk.

The charity helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care, including taking their dogs for walks.

Sally Collins, from the charity, said: “A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets. Our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

“Our aim is to relieve the owners of any worry concerning the welfare of their pets both during and after their own lifetime making us unique amongst charities.

“All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them.

“Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners, to take dogs for daily walks, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet, clean the budgie’s cage out.

“We take any problem posed in day to day care of pets.”

If you can help, contact Sally direct on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk.

