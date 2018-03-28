Campaigners fight to save Eastbourne period villa from risk of demolition

A bid to knock down a period villa in Meads and replace it with a five storey block of flats has sparked a protest campaign by residents living nearby.

A planning application has been submitted by Associated Property Owners Ltd to knock down Kempston at 3 Granville Road on the junction with Blackwater Road and redevelop the site to provide 16 apartments with a new access road and car parking.

Campaigners say it will mean the loss of one of the town’s fine houses and destroy the character of the area, could set a precedent as well as increase parking problems in the area.

It is not known when it was built but was divided into flats in the 1950s. There are currently eight flats within the building which were all let to private tenants. Three have recently become vacant.

The planning application states Eastbourne council’s housing department has taken enforcement action to get the building upgraded and that “due to the nature and cost of the required works, demolition and replacement with a much higher quality building is considered the best option”.

Residents recently held a meeting and say they will oppose the redevelopment plans.

Katy Terry from the campaign group said, “If this development is allowed it will be the start of a trend which will see other historic buildings pulled down by property developers looking to maximise profits by replacing Eastbourne’s heritage with large blocks of luxury flats.

“This house, and those around it, are of important historical and architectural interest, and they make Eastbourne the unique place that it is.”