Campaign to save iconic red telephone box at Stone Cross

A campaign to save the historic red telephone box at Stone Cross from being removed is gaining momentum.

The kiosk on Lion Hill opposite the Red Lion Pub has been earmarked for removal by BT as part of a plan to scrap thousands of disused boxes but residents have joined forces to save it and want to see it used as a community asset.

Initial plans to get Westham Parish Council to step in and save it failed. Now residents hope either the council will think again or a charity will take it on and it can be used to store a life saving defibrillator

Peter Smith is behind the campaign to save the K6, designed to commemorate the silver jubilee of King George V and going into production in 1936.

Mr Smith, who lives in Stone Cross, said, “It is an iconic British landmark and it would be great to see it used by the community.

“We would need either a council or charity to adopt it and it could have many uses, like a book exchange or it would be great to see a defibrillator installed.”

Almost 200 people have now signed a petition to save the kiosk.

Any charities or groups interested in taking the phone box over should contact the Herald on Eastbourne 414482 on office hours.