Calling all young musicians: Competition could give Eastbourne bands and solo acts a chance to shine

East Sussex College is looking for talented young people to perform at Spring Live! this May.

The college will once again be taking over the music stage at Spring Live!, offering young musicians from local schools and colleges the prize of performing at one of the South East’s most popular family events.

After the success of last year’s show, the college is looking for four acts (solo artists or groups) to perform on the Sunday and Monday (5 and 6) of the May Bank Holiday, at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex.

The competition features a bumper prize package which includes performing at the spring show in May, but also a free recording session in the ESC Live Lounge and the opportunity to perform in front of thousands at the South of England Show in June.

Nigel Ryan, school liaison officer at ESC and south east coordinator for the Royal Society of Arts, said, “We’re really excited to be taking over the music stage at Spring Live! again this year.

“Last year was a huge success where we were able to showcase our huge repertoire of talented students, include a number of local secondary schools.

“This year, we’re back and on the lookout for the next crop of talented youngsters to come and perform with us over the bank holiday weekend. We have four places up for grabs and you’ll be sharing the stage with a number of our very talented alumni.

“The two events in May and June are expected to attract a combined audience of more than 75,000 people, so this competition is the perfect platform to get your name out there as an up and coming artist.”

Ian Nicol, chief executive, South of England Agricultural Society, said, “We are very happy to have East Sussex College on board as co-sponsors for our flagship event.”

The competition is open to local school and college students across Sussex. Auditions can be submitted in audio and video files or via links to Soundcloud and YouTube channels.

All auditions to be sent to sussexschoolsmusic@sussexdowns.ac.uk by April 26. Applicants must ensure they are free on both dates.