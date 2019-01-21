Calling all community groups in East Sussex: Crowdfunding competition goes live

Crowdfund East Sussex launches today (January 21) and is offering £5,000 to five projects that matter in East Sussex.

Crowdfunder has teamed up with East Sussex County Council to launch a competition called Projects That Matter: East Sussex and it is being launched to find meaningful projects right here on our doorstep making a difference to our county’s local communities.

Entrants may be non-for-profit groups or organisations looking to help a disadvantaged community or make a difference to people’s livelihoods.

They may have an idea to tackle plastic waste, help the homeless, address mental health or to put the heart back into their community.

To be in with a chance of receiving the £1,000 pledge award, projects must demonstrate they meet at least one of the following criteria:

•Inclusion of people who have previously been excluded from community life.

•Diversity by bringing together groups across different cultures, ages, or any other diverse groups.

•Empowerment of people and communities by drawing on their strengths to participate in community activities.

Each of the five successful projects that matter will receive £1,000 worth of extra funding towards a Crowdfunder campaign, support and mentoring to create their Crowdfunder. The campaign call-for-entry launches on Monday (January 21) at 9am, with entries closing on January 24 at 5.30pm. The successful applicants will be announced on February 1

To be in with a chance of receiving the £1,000 pledge entrants should head to visit the Crowdfunder website and simply say (in no more than 100 words) what their project is all about and why it meets the campaign criteria.

For more information call Crowdfunder UK on 01637 817455 or email max@crowdfunder.co.uk