Call 999 if you see missing man last seen at Eastbourne hospital

Sergio, 29, has not been seen since he left the District Hospital, where he was awaiting examination and treatment, on Sunday evening November 7, police said.

A spokesman added: “Sergio is described as 5’ 6”, with dark hair, a beard, tanned skin, and curly hair. He is visibly gaunt and underweight. He was wearing orange shoes, black jacket and joggers.

“There is serious concern for his welfare and for his ability to relate to those around him. If you see Sergio, do not approach him but contact the police right away on 999, quoting serial 1078 of 07/11.”