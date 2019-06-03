Busy weekend for Eastbourne firefighters

A fox cub had to be rescued by Eastbourne firefighters on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson said a call was made at 9.10am to a property in Cavendish Place and crews used a triple extension ladder to release the fox cub, which was handed to RSPCA officers.

Four people were rescued from a lift by firefighters at the weekend.

At 5.51pm on Saturday, Eastbourne firefighters attended a property in The Goffs following reports of persons shut in a lift. Crews released four people.

Shortly before 7am on Sunday morning, Eastbourne firefighters attended a residential property on Petworth Place following reports of a flooding. Crews isolated the leak.