Busy Polegate road to close for a week for ‘major scheme’

Motorists and residents in Polegate are being warned about a week-long road closure to allow ‘essential work’ to take place.

Farmlands Way will close between Wannock Road and Broad Road from Saturday, February 16 to Sunday, February 24 to allow East Sussex Highways to rebuild a section of the road.

To minimise disruption to traffic and bus routes serving local schools, the work, which is subject to weather conditions, has been timed to coincide with the half-term holidays, said a county council spokesperson.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said, “This is a major scheme which will require the existing failed road foundation to be dug up and replaced and a new surface applied.

“As such, we do need to close the road to through traffic 24 hours a day for the safety of workers and the public, however resident access will be maintained and our crews will do everything possible to minimise the impact on residents.

“This section of road has come to the end of its natural life and it’s important we act now to avoid greater disruption further down the line.

“We’d ask motorists and residents to bear with us while our crews complete this scheme, which will ensure a smooth, safe road surface for many years to come.”

During the work, a signed diversion route will be in place via Wannock Road, Wannock Lane and Broad Road. Access for residents will be maintained via Wannock Road and Broad Road.

Bus passengers are asked to check with their bus company for details of any changes to routes during the roadworks.

More information about forthcoming roadworks is available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com