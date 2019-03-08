Busy Eastbourne traffic lights out of action

Busy traffic lights at the junction between The Avenue and Upperton Road in Eastbourne have broken today (March 8).

Motorists are having to navigate the roads themselves after the lights stopped working this morning.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said, “We were made aware of the issue at 9.30am and have arranged for one of our emergency teams to carry out checks and repairs as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we would ask motorists to take extra care when travelling through the junction.”