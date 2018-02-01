Busy Eastbourne road to close for 12 weeks

Another busy Eastbourne road is to close for 12 weeks later this month.

Work begins on improving pedestrian crossings on each of the four arms of the junction of Whitley Road, Beamsley Road and Seaside on Monday February 26.

Beamsley Road will be closed from its northern junction through the scheme and temporary traffic lights will be in use.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Highways said, “This work, which follows on from a consultation held on this issue in 2015, will include replacing traffic signals and installing new paving, kerbing and lining.

“To minimise the impact on traffic, we will keep the main A259 Seaside and Whitley Road open throughout the work, with temporary traffic signals in place.

“We will be closing Beamsley Road at its northern junction throughout the scheme, to allow traffic to flow more freely on neighbouring major routes and to allow us to create a compound for equipment and materials. The rest of the road, and all of its other junctions, will remain open throughout.

“We do appreciate there will be some disruption but we’d ask people to bear with us while we carry out this work, which will make it easier for people to cross the road at this busy junction.”