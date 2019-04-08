Busy Eastbourne road to close for 10 days

Coppice Avenue in Willingdon will be closing for 10 days for roadworks, starting today (April 8).

East Sussex County Council is carrying out carriageway repair works on the road, which will be closed from Broad Road to Tott Yew Road.

A spokesperson said due to the “nature” of the works, this section of Coppice Avenue will be closed to through traffic 24 hours a day.

Traffic is being diverted via Broad Road, A2270 Eastbourne, The Triangle and vice versa.

The roadworks will affect Stagecoach Bus services 51 and 56.

The bus company said due to the closure it will be diverting its services via Willingdon Triangle, Willingdon Road, Broad Road and returning to normal line of route at Farmlands Avenue in both directions for the duration of the works.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South East said, “There will be a possibility of delays due to these works and we thank you for your patience whilst these works are in place.”