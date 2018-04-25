Wyntercon is coming!

Chamber members, supporters and fans of Wyntercon recently attended a Gala Dinner raising funds and interest for the popular event due to take place in September.

Christina Ewbank, Chief Executive of Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce said “A huge congratulations to the entire Wyntercon team for putting on an unforgettable event. There are not many dinners where you’d feel as comfortable wearing a Jedi outfit as you would black tie, and it was great to meet so many fans of this important event for our town”

Christina continued “Wyntercon is a significant event in the calendar for Eastbourne and runs during the traditionally quieter months. It brings a loyal following to our town who spend money in our shops and hotels, with wizards, elves, stormtroopers and superheroes I can honestly say there’s nothing else quite like it!”

Wyntercon returns to Princes Park on the 22nd and 23rd of September with confirmed attractions including a masterclass is wand duelling and a Jedi academy.

You can buy your tickets for Wyntercon now via their web site www.wyntercon.com